Queen Creek school district parent institute courses slated

The Queen Creek Unified School District has expanded its Parent Institute offerings for the 2018-19 school year, hosting free classes focused on issues affecting families at home and at school.

The classes are intended for QCUSD parents and guardians, according to a press release.

Below are the dates and times for upcoming classes, which will be held at the district office unless noted otherwise. The QCUSD district office is at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road, in Queen Creek. Additional classes will be added throughout the school year.

“More than Sad” Presentation: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27

This presentation is related to mental health. **not recommended for kids**

Math Strategies for grades 3-5: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29

Much of third, fourth, and fifth grades focus on deepening their understanding of the number system with fractions and decimal place value. They also expand their strategies with all four basic math operations using place value strategies and properties moving to be fluent with standard algorithms.

Organizational Tools for Your Student: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23

In AVID schools, supporting students in organizing their materials, time, and thoughts is a key component to their successful navigation of courses of rigor. Organizational skills can have a powerful impact on student success both inside and outside the classroom. The organization of materials and resources can be done through a one-binder system, rather than several binders so that students have at hand the materials necessary to study for quizzes and tests and to finish homework assignments each night at home. Additionally, the planner system allows students to organize their time with due dates, responsibilities, and extracurricular activities.

Financial Literacy: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 29

Anti-Bullying for Parents: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21

This presentation discusses the different types of bullying, how it is affecting our youth, and the preventative measures students can take against bullying. The presenter will share real-life examples, the roles kids play in bullying situations, red flags, and what parents can do in these situations.

Early Literacy/Young Readers (K-1) ***to be held at school sites***

Gateway Polytechnic Academy: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15

Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary: 5 p.m. Jan. 16

Queen Creek Elementary: 6 p.m. Jan. 17

Desert Mountain Elementary: 6 p.m. Jan. 22

Jack Barnes Elementary: 6 p.m. Jan. 24

Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary: 6 p.m. Feb. 12.

