Queen Creek school district to host suicide prevention discussion

The Queen Creek Unified School District is hosting the More than Sad: Suicide Prevention for Parents program to teach parents about the signs of suicide and how to get their children help.

The discussion will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 at the Queen Creek Unified School District Office, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road. The event is free.

The More Than Sad family of programs has taught over a million students, parents, and educators how to be smart about mental health, a press release states.

Parents will learn how to recognize signs of depression and other mental health problems, initiate a conversation with their child, and get him or her help.

