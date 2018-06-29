Queen Creek school resource officer agreements approved for 2 districts

Agreements with two school districts for school resource officers were approved June 20 by the Queen Creek Town Council. They are with the Queen Creek and Chandler unified school districts.

School resource officer programs across the nation are founded as collaborative efforts by police agencies, law enforcement officers, educators, students, parents and communities, according to a report by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office that was in the council packet.

The town of Queen Creek has established mutually beneficial relationships with the two districts for the purpose of placing a school resource officer on school grounds to contribute to safe school environments that are conducive to teaching and learning, Tracy Corman, assistant to the town manager, said in memos to the council.

According to town Policy Resolution No. 1131-16, school districts must reimburse the town for one-half of the operational costs and new capital costs associated with the school resource officer(s) assigned to their campuses, Ms. Corman said in a memo to the council about the QCUSD officer.

Currently there is one school resource officer assigned to the Queen Creek High School campus, she said.

For fiscal year 2018, the operational costs for one school resource officer total $140,594, she said.

Under the town’s current policy, one half of the costs for fiscal year 2019 are $70,297.

A school safety program grant awarded to QCUSD will reimburse the town in the amount of $85,701 to cover 10 months of salary and benefits for the SRO, she said.

For Chandler USD, the amount is $70,297, which is one-half of the cost, she said in a memo to the council.

Currently, there is one school resource officer assigned to the Casteel High School campus, Ms. Corman said in the memo about CUSD.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.