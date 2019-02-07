Queen Creek teacher job fair slated for Feb. 27

Feb 7th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Queen Creek Unified School District (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Queen Creek Unified School District is looking for new team members to join its teaching team.

QCUSD is hosting a teacher job fair 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the district office, 20217 Chandler Heights Road.

According to a flyer for the fair, starting salary for teachers with a Bachelor’s degree is $44,000, and a Master’s degree with at least one year of experience begins at $47,450. A $3,000 performance pay is advertised as well.

Interested teachers can apply online at qcusd.org. Call 480-987-5934 for more information.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie