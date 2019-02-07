Queen Creek teacher job fair slated for Feb. 27

The Queen Creek Unified School District is looking for new team members to join its teaching team.

QCUSD is hosting a teacher job fair 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the district office, 20217 Chandler Heights Road.

According to a flyer for the fair, starting salary for teachers with a Bachelor’s degree is $44,000, and a Master’s degree with at least one year of experience begins at $47,450. A $3,000 performance pay is advertised as well.

Interested teachers can apply online at qcusd.org. Call 480-987-5934 for more information.

