Queen Creek team to attend U.S. Open Robotics Championship

Robotics students at a Queen Creek middle school are to travel out of state April 3-7 for a field trip.

The trip for Newell Barney Middle School National Robotics students was approved as part of a consent agenda March 5 by the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board.

The championship is to be held in Council Bluffs, Iowa, according to a schedule of events in the governing board’s meeting packet.
Each team is allotted three attempts at each skills challenge April 4 with the top four scores in each division at the end earning a trophy, according to the schedule.

On April 5, qualifying rounds are held, with invitations delivered to teams advancing to face-to-face interviews and a mega alliance challenge held that night.

April 6 activities include qualifying rounds, alliance selection, elimination matches and the finals, according to the schedule.
