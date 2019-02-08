Queen Creek Town Council recognizes 14 Star Students

The Queen Creek Town Council honored 14 students at a Feb. 6 Star Students ceremony.

The ceremony recognized elementary students who are helpful and considerate of others while demonstrating good citizenship. Participating schools are invited to select students that have been nominated by their teachers for displaying citizenship, service and integrity, according to a release.

The following students were recognized:

Hudson Harries and Joey Pacheco, from Auxier Elementary School.

Edrian Engracia, from Benjamin Franklin Charter School – Power Campus.

Hayden Haskett and Andrew (Charlie) Watts, from Cortina Elementary School.

Ella La Fountain and Quinn Papke, from Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary School.

Lillyana Andre, Ella Deery, Sophia Escobedo, Hannah Gagnon and Leila Jones, from Jack Barnes Elementary School.

Kati Goodman and Tenley Lewellen, from Queen Creek Elementary School.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.