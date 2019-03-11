Queen Creek Town Council recognizes ‘Star Students’

The Queen Creek Town Council recognized 10 local middle and high school students at the Wednesday, March 6 Star Students ceremony.

The Star Students program recognizes students who are helpful and considerate of others while demonstrating leadership skills, according to a press release. Teachers at participating schools nominate students to be recognized during the ceremony.

The Town Council recognized Tyler Eaves and Alyssa LaMont from Benjamin Franklin High School; Alexis Clark and Vincent Lozano from Newell K. Barney Junior High School; Joseph Shearer from Queen Creek High School; and Matthew Dillon, Danica Dyas, Maggie Hakes, Price Nelson and Andersen Oram from Queen Creek Middle School.

