Queen Creek Town Council recognizes ‘Star Students’

The Queen Creek Town Council recognized 10 local middle and high school students for their achievements. (Submitted photo)

The Queen Creek Town Council recognized 10 local middle and high school students at the Wednesday, March 6 Star Students ceremony.

The Star Students program recognizes students who are helpful and considerate of others while demonstrating leadership skills, according to a press release. Teachers at participating schools nominate students to be recognized during the ceremony.

The Town Council recognized Tyler Eaves and Alyssa LaMont from Benjamin Franklin High School; Alexis Clark and Vincent Lozano from Newell K. Barney Junior High School; Joseph Shearer from Queen Creek High School; and Matthew Dillon, Danica Dyas, Maggie Hakes, Price Nelson and Andersen Oram from Queen Creek Middle School.

