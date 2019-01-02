Queen Creek Unified District participating in national school lunch program

Queen Creek Unified District will be participating in the national school lunch program and the school breakfast program.

As part of this program, all QCUSD sites will offer healthy meals every school day, according to a release.

Breakfast is free to all students who qualify for free/reduced meals; and $1.25 for paid students. Lunch is at no charge to students who qualify for free meals, $0.40 to students qualified for reduced meals, and $2.75 full price elementary, $3 for the middle school full price and $3.25 for the high school full price lunch meal, according to the release.

Qualifications for children to receive free or reduced-price meals include: belonging to a household whose income is at or below the federal income eligibility guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance, or if the child is homeless, migrant, runaway, foster, or participates in a Head Start or Even Start pre-Kindergarten program.

Household size and income criteria are used to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits if the household does not receive assistance or the children are not in the other categories.

To apply for free or reduced-price meals, house­holds can fill out the application and return it to the school unless the household has already received notification that their children are approved for free meals this year. Application forms are being distributed to all households with a letter informing households of the availability of free and reduced-price meals for their children and what is required to complete on the application. Applications also are avail­able at family.titank12.com and at each QCUSD site in the front office or cafeteria.

Only one application is required for all children in the household and the information provided on the appli­ca­tion will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and verification of data.

Families can apply for benefits at any time. If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the federal guidelines. Call Dustin Walker, director of child nutrition, at 480-987-5983 to request an application.

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price policy, Mr. Walker will review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Crystal Zachary, CFO, at czachary@qcusd.org, or 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road, Queen Creek AZ 85142.

