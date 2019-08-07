Queen Creek Unified School District has 2 social workers

Dena Morgan & Ramona Sylvester. (QCUSD)

The Queen Creek Unified School District has two full-time prevention and intervention social workers, Dena Morgan and Ramona Sylvester.

They will split their time between the district’s two middle schools and two high schools. The social worker position is grant-funded paid for by the Arizona Parents Commission on Drug Education & Prevention Grant which was awarded to the QCUSD through the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family, according to a release.

Ms. Morgan will serve Eastmark High School and Queen Creek Middle School students and families. Ms. Sylvester will serve Queen Creek High School and Newell Barney Middle School students and families. Both social workers will work collaboratively with community agencies to provide drug prevention and mental health education, the release states.

QCUSD is one of 27 grant recipients in Arizona, along with three Collegiate Recovery Programs. The Arizona Parents Commission on Drug Education and Prevention was created by voter initiative in 1996.

You can follow QCUSD social workers on Facebook @QCUSDsocialwork and on Twitter @QCUSDsocialwork.

