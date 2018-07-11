Queen Creek Unified School District hosts event for Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary

The Queen Creek Unified School District, in collaboration with McCarthy Construction and The ADM Group, hosted a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday, July 10 for Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary School; QCUSD’s newest STEAM-focused neighborhood school at 22801 E Via Del Jardin.

In attendance were Faith Mather Sossaman’s son Jamie and his wife Sue and their adult children: Scott, Stephen and his wife Chris, and Kim and her husband Roger, according to a press release.

Queen Creek Town Council members were also in attendance including Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley, Council Member Jeff Brown and Town Manager John Kross.

Members of the QCUSD Governing Board and administration team were in the audience as well, along with about 100 community members. The school’s principal, Sherry Towns, served as the Master of Ceremonies, a release states.

Faith Mather Sossaman lived in, or was associated with, the area that became the community and Town of Queen Creek for 82 years. Faith started teaching at Queen Creek Elementary School in January of 1932.

Faith’s original teacher desk, which is now a Sossaman family antique, was on display during the ribbon-cutting as well as her high school diploma dated 1923.

“The Sossaman’s are synonymous with Queen Creek,” QCUSD Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry said in a prepared statement.

“Although I never knew Faith Mather Sossaman (Jamie’s Mom), I am thankful to know Jamie, Sue, and Steve and the entire family … and to actively merge the Sossaman Family name with the great academic tradition offered by QCUSD.”

Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary will be home to grades Pre-kindergarten through 5th grade. The campus features a Maker’s Space Lab, a Computer Lab, Media Center, and several collaborative learning spaces.

The grounds also include baseball and soccer fields, spaces for music and band, and an outdoor amphitheater. The first day of school for all QCUSD students is Tuesday, July 24.

