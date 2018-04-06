Queen Creek Unified School District makes two new hires

The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board approved at Tuesday, April 3 school board meeting the hiring of two individuals to fill the roles of associate superintendent and director of bond projects and construction.
The district hired Bobette Sylvester-McCarroll as an associate superintendent and Jim Lamb as the director of Bond projects and construction, according to a press release.
Ms. Sylvester-McCarrol will officially begin her new role on July 1. As for Mr. Lamb, his new role includes providing support for the district’s bond projects, new construction and renovation projects from initiation through completion.
Bobette Sylvester-McCarroll
Ms. Sylvester-McCarroll served more than five years as the assistant superintendent for business and support services at Mesa Public Schools.
In this capacity, she directed numerous financial and business activities including budget development, facilities construction and maintenance, student transportation and food services. Previously, she worked at the Payson Unified School District for 16 years.
Ms. Sylvester-McCarroll has also served as a member of the School Finance Advisory Committee for the Arizona Auditor General’s Office and on the advisory committee for the Governor’s Office on school finance.
She received her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Arizona State University and is a certified public accountant.
“With Queen Creek experiencing such tremendous growth, Bobette’s experience will be extremely beneficial to the district,” QCUSD Superintendent Perry Berry said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to add Bobette to the QCUSD team.”
Ms. Sylvester-McCarroll is married to Richard McCarroll, a software development manager at Sunstate Equipment. She has two children, Chandler and Bailey; and is step-mom to Richard’s three children, the youngest of whom graduates this year from Queen Creek High School.
Ms. Sylvester-McCarroll said she is looking forward to becoming a part of the fast-growing QCUSD community.
“It will be a challenging opportunity with the hyper-growth of student populations to ensure that their needs are met with a balanced approach to taxation,” she said in a prepared statement.
“However the support of the Queen Creek community is strong and I’m proud to be part of that support for the exceptional education opportunities our schools provide.”
Jim Lamb
Mr. Lamb has more than 10 years of experience in the general contracting field and over 13 years of experience in the consulting and engineering field. Throughout his career, he has served as the project manager for a wide range of projects including roadways, bridges, high-rise buildings, warehouses, fire stations, police stations, schools and underground utilities.
He also has experience working on residential, commercial and public projects of all sizes and scopes.
Mr. Lamb has a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in finance from Roosevelt University in Chicago. He is also a graduate of DePaul University’s Project Management Certificate program, also in Chicago.
Mr. Lamb also has several International Code Council certifications including commercial building inspector and master of special inspection.
In an effort to bring increased awareness to the building codes and inspection certification program, Mr. Lamb serves on two International Code Council committees: the Professional Development Council Certification committee and the Exam Development committee.
“With Queen Creek experiencing such tremendous growth, there will be a great number of ongoing projects happening in QCUSD,” Dr. Berry said in a prepared statement. “Jim’s experience will be extremely beneficial to the district.”
In his free time, Mr. Lamb said he loves to explore Arizona by off-roading in his Jeep or hitting the trails for a good hike.
“My family and I are very excited for this opportunity,” he said in a prepared statement. “I am looking forward to working with the QCUSD team. Together, we can build the best schools and facilities in Arizona.”
