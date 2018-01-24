Queen Creek USD honors December’s students of the month

Students of the month for December were recognized Jan. 23 by the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board during the board’s regular meeting.
The students are, in alphabetical order by name:
- Kaylee Alger, Queen Creek High School
- Russell Barr, Desert Mountain Elementary
- Yanah Casperson, Queen Creek Middle School
- Quinn Covington, Jack Barnes Elementary
- Cooper Frost, Gateway Polytechnic Academy
- Grayson Grove, Frances-Brandon Pickett
- Samantha Holland, Queen Creek High School
- Kennedy Lackten, Queen Creek Elementary
- Nathan Salas, Newell Barney Middle School
The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month in the school district board room. Study sessions begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Meetings are always open to the public. The school district endeavors to make all public meetings accessible to persons with disabilities. Call the district office at 480-987-5938 at least 48 hours in advance of a public meeting to request an accommodation to attend or participate in the public meeting.