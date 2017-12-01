Radiologic technology students clean park trail for Volunteer Day

Each year on Nov. 21, members of the Central Arizona College Radiologic Technology program conduct their annual Volunteer Day.
Over the last few years, more than 40 radiologic technology students and the instructors have worked with the Pinal County Department of Open Space and Trails to conduct trail maintenance.
This year the group worked on the Lost Goldmine Trail in the Superstition Mountains. Students were organized into work crews and concentrated on erosion control, brush clearing and clean up.
They worked on several miles of trail under the direction of trail stewards. Following the day of work, students rewarded themselves with a student cookout.
Prior Volunteer Day projects have included providing service at local food banks, the boys and girls club, habitat for humanity and others.
“It is always an excellent bonding exercise for the students, often it is the first community volunteer experience for many of our students,” Frank Mollica, radiologic technology program director explained,
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is the executive director of public relations and marketing for Central Arizona College.
