Radiologic technology students clean park trail for Volunteer Day

Dec 1st, 2017 · by · Comments:

Central Arizona College radiologic technology students and instructors gather Nov. 21 at the completion of the annual Volunteer Day. The group worked on the Lost Goldmine Trail in the Superstition Mountains. (Special to the Independent/Central Arizona College)

 

Each year on Nov. 21, members of the Central Arizona College Radiologic Technology program conduct their annual Volunteer Day.

Over the last few years, more than 40 radiologic technology students and the instructors have worked with the Pinal County Department of Open Space and Trails to conduct trail maintenance.

Radiologic technology students from Central Arizona College complete work on Lost Goldmine Trail during Volunteer Day. (Special to the Independent/Central Arizona College)

This year the group worked on the Lost Goldmine Trail in the Superstition Mountains. Students were organized into work crews and concentrated on erosion control, brush clearing and clean up.

They worked on several miles of trail under the direction of trail stewards. Following the day of work, students rewarded themselves with a student cookout.

Prior Volunteer Day projects have included providing service at local food banks, the boys and girls club, habitat for humanity and others.

“It is always an excellent bonding exercise for the students, often it is the first community volunteer experience for many of our students,” Frank Mollica, radiologic technology program director explained,

Editor’s note: Angela Askey is the executive director of public relations and marketing for Central Arizona College.

    Angela Askey is with Central Arizona College

Tags: · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie