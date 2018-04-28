Rally Days show students ins and outs of college experience

Throughout the month of April, Central Arizona College welcomed more than 160 high school students from Casa Grande Union and Vista Grande high schools during Vaquero Rally Days.
Each day served as a high school orientation for freshman students already committed to CAC. These customized high school on-boarding events were designed to provide academic, social and personal preparedness tools the students need as they look forward to beginning classes at CAC this fall.
Students began their day with a Vaquero Rally that included team-building exercises conducted by CAC’s student ambassadors. Workshops focusing on clubs and peers, paying for college, academic and career advising, and a faculty FAQ session were conducted throughout the morning.
The sessions allowed students to get information about learning center resources, disability resource services, career exploration and assessment, and TRIO programs; obtain their student ID cards and access into the student portal; gain information about FAFSA and payment plans; learn about academic advising and next steps; and general tips for success.
Lanese, a Casa Grande Union High School student, said she received “a lot of information about my registration and future. I’m not as stressed out about it.”
Celina Salinas, assistant director of recruitment said: “This is an inaugural event for us and is a college-wide initiative to support our local incoming freshman students in their transition from high school to college. Students left confident about their future, informed about their resources for success, and excited about newfound connections with their future peers.”
When asked what she was most excited about, Alicia Villarreal stated: “Everything being stress free, I love feeling wanted with amazing people. Thank you so much.”
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is executive director public relations and marketing for CAC.