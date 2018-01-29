Ranch Elementary students determine whether a volcano could appear in their yard
Alexis Mendoza and Gracie Jenkins researched whether a volcano could pop up in their backyard as part of a class project at Ranch Elementary School. (Courtesy of J.O. Combs Unified School District)
Fourth- graders at Ranch Elementary School in San Tan Valley researched whether a volcano would pop up in their backyard as part of a class project.
Most students responded no. Using technology and hands-on activities the students explored this question.
Students studied patterns of where volcanoes exist in the world today and where volcanoes have existed in the past.
From left, Ayden Espinoza, Aiden Morrow and Evan Dean-Reushat share a computer to research volcanoes during class at Ranch Elementary School. (Courtesy of J.O. Combs Unified School District)
Then they used latitude and longitude coordinates to locate volcanoes in different regions of the world.
They discovered a major pattern of volcanoes known as the Ring of Fire.
When asked the same question again, many students had changed their answer.
What do you think? Could a volcano pop up in your backyard?
Editor’s note: Sue Kruse is principal of Ranch Elementary School, 43521 N. Kenworthy Road in San Tan Valley. It is part of the J.O. Combs Unified School District.
