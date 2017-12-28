San Tan Valley schools receive Western Growers grant for campus garden

Two San Tan Valley schools are among 20 elementary schools in Arizona and California to have been selected to receive a $1,500 grant from Western Growers.
The local schools are Ellsworth Elementary, 38454 N Carolina Ave., and Jack W. Harmon Elementary, 39315 N Cortona Drive. Both are part of the J.O. Combs Unified School District.
Western Growers awards the grant to support a new school garden in an effort to promote hands-on learning and interactive STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — education, according to a press release.
Through these sponsored gardens and selected curriculum, students will learn about the science of how seeds become salads, the technology available to enhance plant growth, the engineering behind farm equipment and the math to calculate how much water is needed for optimal yield.
“Western Growers is proud to support elementary, middle and high schools throughout California and Arizona in their efforts to promote student learning and understanding of STEM-related topics,” Tom Nassif, president and CEO of Western Growers, said in the release. “We hope that these gardens will help children see the connections between STEM subjects and farming, inspire them to pursue advanced STEM degrees and, eventually, apply their knowledge to highly-skilled careers in the agricultural industry.”
Each school awarded a grant had not previously had a garden and the funds will be used for start-up gardens.
The other schools that were awarded the grant are:
In Arizona: Bales Elementary, Buckeye; Cactus Blossom Kid’s, Inc., Peoria; Legacy Traditional School Maricopa, Maricopa; Peoria Flex Academy, Peoria; Rio Rico High School, Rio Rico; and Wilson College Prep, Phoenix.
In California: American Student Union, Fresno; Dual Immersion Academy Salinas (DIAS Boronda), Salinas; Heritage Elementary, Lodi; King City High School, King City; Lake View Elementary School, Huntington Beach; Minarets High School, O’Neals; Olive Street Elementary School, Porterville; Rancho Verde Elementary, Apple Valley; Silverado High School, Victorville; Venado Middle School, Irvine; Vista Continuation High, Bakersfield; and Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, Selma.
Since its inception in 1995, Western Growers Foundation has funded more than 1,000 school gardens in California and Arizona. Today, the foundation’s school garden program has evolved to support science, technology, engineering and math curriculum to nurture the natural curiosity of children in areas related to farming and agriculture, according to the release.