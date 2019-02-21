Shawn Lynch named boys basketball coach at Eastmark High School

Pending approval from the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board, Superintendent Perry Berry announced the hiring of Shawn Lynch as the head boys basketball coach of Eastmark High School.

Eastmark High School is set to open this July in the Eastmark Community near Ellsworth and Ray roads. Mr. Lynch will also be teaching biology at the new QCUSD school, according to a release.

Mr. Lynch has 29 years of coaching, teaching and administrative experience. His coaching career started at Agua Fria High School. He then moved to Mesa High School where he taught biology and coached basketball.

During that time, Mr. Lynch led his team to victory at the 2004 state championship game. He then became an assistant principal at Mesa High. He was also principal at Williams Field High in Gilbert and Westwood High in Mesa.

Mr. Lynch then retired in June of 2018 but continued coaching basketball at Desert Ridge High School while mentoring student-athletes part-time at Arizona State University.

“I am excited to build the EHS basketball program from the ground up,” Mr. Lynch said in a prepared statement.

“My goal for the program is to provide a great experience while developing versatile, resilient, highly competitive student athletes and teams. The qualities needed to succeed on the court are the same that are needed to succeed in the classroom and I am looking forward to helping EHS students and athletes grow those skills.”

Mr. Lynch has been married to his wife Lisa for 30 years. They have two children, Kellen and Griffin, who are both in college. When Mr. Lynch is not teaching or coaching, he enjoys running, cycling, and traveling with this family, a release states.

Eastmark High School is a comprehensive high school featuring Career Path Academies. EHS is now enrolling students in seventh through 10th grades. The first day of school is July 24, 2019.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.