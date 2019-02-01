Silver Valley Elementary selected as name of Cadence at Gateway school

Silver Valley Elementary has been selected as the official name of Elementary School No. 7 in the Cadence at Gateway community near Ellsworth and Ray roads.

The Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics-focused pre-Kindergarten through sixth-grade school in the Queen Creek Unified School District opens in July.

Students for Silver Valley Elementary can be registered 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at Gateway Polytechnic Academy, 5149 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa, according to qcsilvervalley.com.

“We would like to welcome Silver Valley Elementary to our growing Queen Creek Unified family,” Stephanie Ingersoll, QCUSD public relations and marketing specialist, said in a release.

A naming committee for Silver Valley Elementary consisted of teachers, students, administrators, parents and community members who brought three recommendations to the governing board for consideration, she said.

“The inspiration for Silver Valley Elementary comes from the Silver Queen Mine, which used to be part of the Mesa/Superstition area. Many people worked in the mine but lived in what is now Queen Creek,” Ms. Ingersoll said.

“The bottom of the mountain where this mine was located was a creek named Pickett Post Creek. Later, it was renamed Queen Creek. The committee also noted that they appreciated the fact that the school sits in the valley between the Superstition and San Tan mountains,” she said.

