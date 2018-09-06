Simonton Elementary students lead the way

Simonton Elementary in San Tan Valley celebrated some of its leaders recently with the school’s first Golden Ticket Lunch.

“Golden tickets are very special and are earned throughout the month by students who go above and beyond to show great leadership,” a release stated.

Seven names are drawn, and the selected students are invited to enjoy pizza and a treat with principal Sue Paschal.

Simonton Elementary also had its first Stallion Stampede to celebrate monthly student leaders.

Teachers and staff nominate students who demonstrate leadership characteristics.

“The entire school lines up at the end of the day to celebrate student leaders by cheering them on and giving high-fives as they walk by all the students and staff,” the release stated.

Student leaders also receive a certificate and Simonton sticker.

