Simonton Elementary students sending holiday letters to U.S. troops
(Special to the Independent/J.O. Combs Unified School District)
During the month of November, students at Kathryn Sue Simonton Elementary School, 40300 N. Simonton Blvd. in San Tan Valley, created and collected letters to send to U.S. troops serving overseas.
“Simonton had a goal of 500 letters and is proud to say that they collected 1,304 letters to send to troops this holiday season,” Simonton Principal Chasity Cruz said in a press release.
Simonton is one of five elementary schools serving students in the J.O. Combs Unified School District. The school serves about 650 children in grades K-6, according to the school’s website.
