Simonton students study Grand Canyon up close
Students from the Simonton Elementary School spent Thursday, May 3, at the Grand Canyon. (Submitted photo)
Simonton Elementary School fourth-grade students had a grand time earlier this month, according to Chasity Cruz, the school’s principal.
The students from the J.O. Combs Unified School District traveled to the Grand Canyon Thursday, May 3.
They spent the day working in modules, receiving lessons from park rangers and touring the Grand Canyon.
“What a great experience for the fourth-grade students,” Ms. Cruz said.
