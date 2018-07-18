Slow down while driving, avoid distractions as school starts, MCSO says

Many schools start next week and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek reminds residents to slow down, avoid distractions and obey posted signage.

“Everyone has a role to play in keeping Queen Creek safe, whether you have a child returning to school or you drive in the area of a school,” according to a release.

“By focusing on the road, obeying traffic laws and using common courtesy motorists can drive to arrive, keeping Queen Creek roadways and students safer,” it states.

Safety tips for motorists:

Avoid distractions including cell phones.

Take extra caution in school zones and slow down.

Be alert – children are often unpredictable.

It is illegal to pass a school bus that has its stop sign extended.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Safety tips for students:

Always walk on a sidewalk and use crosswalks.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Don’t listen to headphones while walking or riding a bike.

Never walk while texting.

Use the buddy system.

Never cross the street while using an electronic device, always look both ways.

If riding a bike:

Know the traffic rules – cyclists must follow the same rules as motorists.

Ride with the flow of traffic.

Always wear a helmet.

MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek is at 20727 E. Civic Parkway. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011.

For additional information about MCSO or the town, visit QueenCreek.org. To stay updated on events and activities, follow the town on facebook.com/QueenCreek or twitter.com/TOQC_official.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.