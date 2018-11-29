Southeast Valley’s Parents as Teachers Program named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate

The Arizona Partnership for Children’s Parents as Teachers Program in the southeast Valley has been named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate by the Parents as Teachers National Center as a top performer in the international network.

The Parents as Teachers Network serves families in Queen Creek, Mesa and Gilbert through home visits that equip parents with knowledge and resources to prepare their children for a stronger start in life and greater success in school, according to a release.

The program served 329 families and 419 children during fiscal year 2018. It is a collaboration among Catholic Charities Community Services in central and northern Arizona and Devereux Arizona.

“Ensuring that parents have the tools and resources to create a positive foundation for success for their children is vital,” Victoria Bray, Arizona Partnership for Children’s PAT program manager, said in the release.

“Earning this Blue Ribbon designation not only highlights the exceptional services our home visitors have provided for the past nine years, it also demonstrates that our program is strongly dedicated to continue meeting the needs of young families in the communities we serve,” she said.

To earn Blue Ribbon Affiliate status, Arizona Partnership for Children’s Parents as Teachers underwent a rigorous self-study and National Center review process to confirm they are meeting standards of fidelity and quality, according to the release.

“Parents as Teachers’ rigorous endorsement process demonstrates an affiliate’s accountability and credibility to the community, its funders, elected officials and the partner organizations with which they work,” according to the release.

The greatest strengths identified by the assessment are strong leadership and infrastructure, including comprehensive protocols to guide service delivery. Arizona Partnership for Children’s strengths also include measuring outcomes related to the quality of parenting skills and the commitment to influence program implementation with the results of these outcomes, according to the release.

Program services include home visits, group connections, child screening and connections to community resources.

For more information about the local Parents as Teachers Program, go to azpartnershipforchildren.org.

Parents as Teachers is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information, go to parentsasteachers.org.

