SRP educational grants deadline set for Feb. 28

The deadline, set for Feb. 28, is fast approaching for Arizona teachers to apply for grants from Salt River Project.

SRP is offering grants for teachers looking for ways to engage their students in the classroom. Teachers are invited to apply for classroom grants to enhance learning in the classroom in the areas of math, science, engineering, technology and social studies, according to a press release.

The SRP Classroom Connections program consists of:

  • Learning Grants by SRP, which provide funding up to $5,000 per school for projects and programs that incorporate innovative teaching strategies in math and science and meet the Arizona Academic Standards’ performance standards.
  • Social Studies Grants by SRP, which supports the enrichment and enhancement of classroom instruction in the disciplines of history, geography, civics, government, and economics and meet performance standards as dictated by the Arizona Academic Standards. Up to $2,500 is available per educator.

All educators at public and non-profit private schools in the Valley, Page, St. Johns and Navajo Generating Station community chapters as well as Pinal, Gila and Yavapai counties are eligible for SRP Classroom Connections grants.

SRP contributes more than $1.3 million to education initiatives, grants and partnerships throughout Arizona, in addition to providing free training and resources to educators throughout the state, a release states.

