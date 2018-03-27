State schools chief releases draft standards for science, Arizona history

Draft educational standards for science, Arizona history and social science are available for review after Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas presented them at this week’s State Board of Education meeting.
“These draft standards are a step forward for the education of Arizona students,” Ms. Douglas stated in a release. “Not only do the standards help guide educators in preparing students to compete in a modern technology-based economy, but they also help prepare students to be good citizens grounded in the founding principles of our constitutional republic.”
The draft standards are available on the Arizona Department of Education K-12 Academic Standards website.
The period for public review and comment will run until Monday, May 28, and the department will play host to two public meetings.
The first will be 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, April 5, when members of the department will walk the public through the draft of the Arizona history and social science standards, according to the release. On Friday, April 6, 3:30-5 p.m., the draft of the Arizona science standards will be reviewed.
Both meetings will be in the board of education’s meeting room, 1535 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix. The meetings also will be live-streamed and recorded for those who are not able to attend, according to the release.
During the review period, the department will receive feedback from technical reviewers. Once the technical and public comment period is completed, the department will reconvene working groups to finalize the drafts before presenting them to the state board for adoption.
“I am looking forward to the feedback during the public comment period, but I would like to thank the working groups and ADE staff for all the hard work they have put into these drafts,” Ms. Douglas stated.
