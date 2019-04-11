Students of the month at J.O. Combs Unified School District

The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of its schools.
There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include responsibility, trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, respect and fairness, according to a release.
The presentation takes place each month at a regular governing board meeting.
For the month of April, Erich Schoenberger, director of medical imaging at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a certificate of special recognition.
A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the governing board and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard. The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of trustworthiness:
- Aunika Hernandez, Combs High School, Grade 10 (not pictured)
- Ayden Hunt, Combs Middle School, Grade 7 (not pictured)
- Fabian Moreno, Combs Traditional Academy, Grade 6
- Jameson Fifield, Ellsworth Elementary, Grade 3
- Brayden Bearup, Harmon Elementary, Grade 4
- Madisyn Rainey, Ranch Elementary, Preschool
- Dylan Buell, Simonton Elementary, Grade 6
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.