Students of the month at J.O. Combs Unified School District

Students of the month at J.O. Combs Unified School District for April 2019. (JOCUSD)

The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of its schools.

There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include responsibility, trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, respect and fairness, according to a release.

The presentation takes place each month at a regular governing board meeting.

For the month of April, Erich Schoenberger, director of medical imaging at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a certificate of special recognition.

A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the governing board and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard. The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of trustworthiness:

  • Aunika Hernandez, Combs High School, Grade 10 (not pictured) 
  • Ayden Hunt, Combs Middle School, Grade 7 (not pictured) 
  • Fabian Moreno, Combs Traditional Academy, Grade 6 
  • Jameson Fifield, Ellsworth Elementary, Grade 3 
  • Brayden Bearup, Harmon Elementary, Grade 4 
  • Madisyn Rainey, Ranch Elementary, Preschool 
  • Dylan Buell, Simonton Elementary, Grade 6 

