Students of the month at J.O. Combs Unified School District for April 2019. (JOCUSD)

The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of its schools.

There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include responsibility, trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, respect and fairness, according to a release.

The presentation takes place each month at a regular governing board meeting.

For the month of April, Erich Schoenberger, director of medical imaging at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a certificate of special recognition.

A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the governing board and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard. The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of trustworthiness:

Aunika Hernandez, Combs High School, Grade 10 (not pictured)

Ayden Hunt, Combs Middle School, Grade 7 (not pictured)

Fabian Moreno, Combs Traditional Academy, Grade 6

Jameson Fifield, Ellsworth Elementary, Grade 3

Brayden Bearup, Harmon Elementary, Grade 4

Madisyn Rainey, Ranch Elementary, Preschool

Dylan Buell, Simonton Elementary, Grade 6

