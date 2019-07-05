Summer camps offered at 3 Queen Creek schools

Camp programs are open to children entering kindergarten through eighth grade. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Discovery Kids Break Camps are offered at three locations in the Queen Creek Unified School District.

The summer camps are held 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday through July 19 at:

Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary, 22801 Via Del Jardin in Queen Creek;

Frances Brandon Pickett Elementary, 22076 E. Village Loop Road South in Queen Creek; and

Gateway Polytechnic Academy, 5149 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa.

Camp programs are open to children entering kindergarten through eighth grade. Camp participants do not need to attend QCUSD schools. Rates are $35 per day, $140 weekly, increasing after set deadlines. Go to qcusd.ce.eleyo.com or call 480-987-7460.

Weekly summer camp themes include May 27-31, New Jersey Boardwalk; June 3-7, Under the California Beaches; June 10-14, Washington State — Explore the Emerald City; June 17-21, Savoring San Francisco; June 24-28, CHI Town — School of Architecture & Lights; July 1-5 (off July 4), Route 66; July 8-12, Head to Hawaii; and July 15-19, New Orleans-Mardi Gras Madness.

A $2.75 lunch is available for purchase for all Discovery Kids campers. The cost is non-refundable, must be prepaid, and must be ordered online. Thursday at 1 p.m. is the deadline for the following week’s daily lunches, according to qcusd.org/Community_Education.

