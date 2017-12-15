Sundt donates concrete pad to Central Arizona College to aid training opportunities

In June, Central Arizona College announced a new workforce development partnership with Tempe-based general contractor Sundt Construction, Inc. This partnership continues to expand.
Recently, Sundt Construction announced it would be covering all costs to pour 320 cubic yards of concrete for a 142-foot by 92-foot concrete pad to expand training for students in the construction and concrete technology programs.
Students in the heavy equipment operator program will begin leveling and grading the area this spring and construction technology students will build the concrete forms.
Sundt expects to have the pad completed by this fall.
Darry Welker, craft instructor for Sundt stated, “This will provide students with valuable hands-on experience that will benefit them in their future career.”
Additionally, in support of the Sundt and CAC partnership, Sundt donated $19,000 to the heavy equipment operator program for the purchase of GPS equipment. It has also donated more than $31,000 in tools and supplies for the construction technology program.
“We appreciate all that Sundt is doing to help expand programming and training opportunities for CAC students,” stated Kristen Benedict, agriculture and advanced technology division chair for the college.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is the executive director of public relations and marketing for Central Arizona College.
