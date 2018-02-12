System helps Ranch Elementary students improve reading comprehension

Students at Ranch Elementary School in San Tan Valley are improving their reading skills through the Wilson Reading System.
This system of instruction was designed for elementary through 12th-grade students as well as adults who struggle with the sounds and structure of words.
Through this system, students are learning word construction rules as well as developing their listening and reading comprehension skills.
The 10-step Wilson lesson is divided into three parts. In the first section, students are involved in decoding — or segmenting — the sounds in words.
Students work on encoding — or spelling words — in the next part of the lesson. The last section focuses on developing reading comprehension.
Kindergarten through second-grade students at Ranch Elementary receive instruction using routines and procedures from the lesson to reinforce the Wilson Fundations program taught by their classroom teachers.
Third- through sixth-grade students have been identified as having gaps in decoding and spelling, and so they are taught using all parts of the lesson.
The Wilson Reading System has been a very effective tool in helping our readers here at Ranch Elementary School.
Editor’s note: Sue Kruse is principal of Ranch Elementary School, 43521 N. Kenworthy Road in San Tan Valley. It is part of the J.O. Combs Unified School District.