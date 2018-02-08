Teacher job fair hosted by Queen Creek school district Feb. 26
The Queen Creek Unified School District is looking for qualified educators to join its team.
A teacher job fair will be hosted by the public school district 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, at the district office, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek.
QCUSD’s starting salary is $39,500, according to a flier sent to the Independent. A performance pay of $2,000 is also available.
Interested candidates can apply online at www.qcusd.org.
For more information call 480-987-5934.
