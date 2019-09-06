Teachers score SRP grants with every Cardinals’ TD

Touchdowns for Teachers is being offered by Salt River Project. (SRP)

As the Arizona Cardinals prepare to battle the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a few lucky teachers will benefit from each Cardinals’ touchdown.

This season, Salt River Project is partnering with the Arizona Cardinals to award grants to teachers every time the Cardinals score a touchdown, according to a release.

For every Arizona Cardinals TD this season, two teachers will receive a $500 classroom grant from SRP. Teachers can apply at srpnet.com/touchdowns.

“The SRP Touchdowns for Teachers is a fun way to celebrate all the ways teachers guide the next generation of innovators and leaders,” Kevin Rolfe, SRP senior education representative, said in the release. “While we are cheering on the Cardinals, we can also award our teachers.”

Teachers who are employed at a public, charter or non-profit private schools in SRP’s service territory or impact areas can sign up for Touchdowns for Teachers. (SRP)

Teachers who are employed at a public, charter or non-profit private school in SRP’s service territory or impact areas can sign up now to win. SRP customers are encouraged to share the contest with the teachers in their lives.

SRP is a leader and supporter of education in Arizona, providing $1.3 million in teacher resources and grants in 2018. From hands-on teacher workshops to grants for educators, SRP supports teachers as they innovate for the future and create classroom environments where everyone can succeed, the release states.

Throughout the season, SRP will be sharing winners and awarding grants. Follow along at @srpconnect on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.