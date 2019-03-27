‘TEDxCentralArizonaCollege’ coming to Signal Peak campus April 18

TEDxCentralArizonaCollege is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Signal Peak Campus’ Don P. Pence Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge.

Central Arizona College professors will present on various topics related to “shedding light on the unseen” during the three-hour event.

This event is open to community members and students. Seating is limited. Tickets are priced at $15 each and may be purchased online at eventsatcac.com.

Speakers and topics for the evening include:

“Capturing the Hidden Gems of Photography in Arizona” by Sue Tatterson, professor of digital media arts: From road trips to family vacations, we drive all over Arizona with a destination in mind. However, along the way, we often don’t explore the hidden gems or discoveries along the way. This presentation opens the eyes of the audience to photographs and capturing the lesser known landmarks, structures and sights of the Grand Canyon State.

“How to Combat Fake News” by Barry Regan, professor of communication studies: It is a common part of the human experience to determine what is true by using our past experiences as a filter and guide. However, what if that very impulse is contributing to the rise of “fake news?” What do we do then? This presentation will shed light on the role of attitudinal anchors in spreading “fake news” and how to combat it.

“No Energy Vampires Allowed” by Dr. Steve Ornelas, professor of social work and psychology: Learn how to set personal boundaries, identify negative people in your life and identify personal islands of stability.

“Self-interest: Addressing Racial Divisions in the U.S.” by Dr. Derrick Span, professor of sociology: Why functional self-interest must be embraced as the new norm and moral value in American culture, how this new powerful socialization might replace love as a more rational orientation to facilitate sustainable racial relations.

“Learn to Learn” by Dr. Liz Baroi, professor of psychology: The common-sense approaches consistently applied by successful students in Pinal County and around the U.S., such as attending, mindful encoding, routine and consistent rehearsal, and understanding the link between ability and effort.

“Inclusivity in STEM: The Role of Informed and Compassionate Engineering” by Dr. Armineh Noravian, engineering adjunct instructor: A new development in STEM is informed and compassionate engineering model, where those who are economically disadvantaged are the customer and their voices drive the products developed by companies within which engineers are employed. It is important to start seeing the economically disadvantaged as the customers and learn from them what products would meet their needs. After all, who is to say that products for these customers would not meet the needs of more economically advantaged ones?

“A New Face of Scientist: Generation Z” by Dr. Crystal McKenna, professor of biology: How the face of science is changing, one student at a time. What do you think of when you think of someone who is a “scientist”? White lab coat? Goggles? And usually … Caucasian and male. Why is that? This presentation will explore why this is changing with generation Z and what is driving that change.

“Liberal Arts Education Today” by Dr. Carol Johnson, professor of honors: The liberal in liberal arts education is often mistaken to mean the opposite of conservative but in reality refers to the practice of freedom. As the U.S. contends with societal woes such as political divide and the rise of hate groups, the higher education system is in a unique position to prepare students with civil discourse abilities and critical thinking skills that not only prepare them for a job out of college but for a fulfilling life of civic engagement.

