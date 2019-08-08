Thank your teacher this year

It’s that time of year when students are back in school. This year, the Independent wants to celebrate the great achievements that teachers are doing inside the classroom.

The Independent welcomes monthly teacher appreciation submissions from the local school districts, students, parents and the community. The Independent will then publish a photo and write-up about that month’s teacher.

The selected teacher will be featured in the Independent and receive a special treat bag.

At the end of the school year, we will publish all of the honorees and again allow the community the opportunity to thank them.

Please email us no more than 500 words on why your teacher is deserving to be recognized as the teacher of the month at AZnews@newszap.com. We also need contact information on how to contact your special teacher.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.