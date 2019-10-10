Therapy bird visits with students at Empower Academy in Queen Creek

On National Pet Bird Day, Sept. 17, a volunteer with Pet Partners visited with students at Empower Academy, 22050 E. Queen Creek Road in Queen Creek.

“The holiday was founded by the flock at BEAK — Bird Enjoyment and Advantage Koalition — to help spread the word about the joys and benefits of pet bird ownership. In celebration of the holiday, BEAK has partnered with the national therapy organization, Pet Partners, to bring a very special therapy bird to visit children with special needs at the Empower Academy in Queen Creek,” Cassie Harris of The Impetus Agency, said in a release.

The therapy bird, Buddy, is a macaw, according to petpartners.org/featured-teams/buddy-the-amazing-macaw. His favorite book is Dr. Seuss’s “Green Eggs and Ham,” but he’ll sit patiently on a child’s lap for 15 minutes at a time for just about any book, it states.

For information on the academy, go to empoweracademyeducation.com.

