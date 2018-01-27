Towns named principal of new Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary School

Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary set to open July 2018 in Queen Creek Unified School District
Dr. Perry Berry, superintendent of Queen Creek Unified School District, has announced Sherry Towns as the principal of the new Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary, starting with the 2018-19 school year.
Mrs. Towns is part of the QCUSD administration team. She has been the principal of Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary for seven years.
Mrs. Towns has more than two decades of experience in education. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and master’s degrees in curriculum, and in instruction and educational leadership.
Her career in education started as a classroom teacher for grades K-3. She has also been an instructional specialist, dean of students, and a student service coordinator for special education. Prior to joining Queen Creek, Mrs. Towns worked in the Chandler Unified School District.
When she is not working, Mrs. Towns enjoys spending time with her family and reading a good book. She and her husband have been together 38 years. They have two adult children and a dog-named Knick-Knack.
While Mrs. Towns will miss her FBPE Mustang family immensely, she is excited about opening and leading Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary, a STEAM focused school.
“It is my belief all students are capable of learning and achieving high standards when provided with instruction that meets their needs,” said Mrs. Towns. “School should be an exciting and enjoyable place where students look forward to learning. My desire is to be a leader who promotes quality education and collaboration with students, staff and parents. Together as a team, we will help our children reach their potential.”
Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary will include a media center, combined cafeteria and gymnasium space with rooms for music and band, 22 classrooms ranging from pre-K to fifth grade, as well as Makerspace and computer labs.
The school is at 22801 E. Via Del Jardin, near 226th Street and Ocotillo Road in the William Lyon Homes Meridian subdivision. Construction of the school is set to be finished in June in time for the start of the 2018-19 school year in July.
“We are excited to have Mrs. Sherry Towns lead our new school, Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary,” said Dr. Berry. “She brings with her many experiences that will benefit our students and the growing Queen Creek community.”
Editor’s note: Stephanie Ingersoll is the public relations and marketing specialist for the Queen Creek Unified School District.