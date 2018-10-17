Tractor Supply Company to recognize local 4-H, FFA youth at state fair

Fair season is back and Tractor Supply Company’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour is making its way to the Arizona State Fair.

From Thursday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Oct. 28, fairgoers will have the opportunity to visit the 2,000-square-foot experience and join Tractor Supply in recognizing Phoenix-area 4-H and FFA youth who are making a difference in their communities, including one from San Tan Valley, according to a press release.

Now in its fourth year, the “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour is embarking on an 11,000-mile cross-country journey to state and county fairs, making 24 stops in 14 states over six months.

In addition to family-friendly activities and opportunities to win prizes, the “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour will celebrate more than 100 4-H and FFA youth through Tractor Supply’s second annual “Great Neighbor” Essay Contest.

This year’s competition encouraged youth to submit a short essay detailing how a memorable 4-H or FFA experience has influenced their development as a great neighbor in their community.

Local winners will be honored during a special ceremony at the Tractor Supply booth at the Arizona State Fair at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. In addition to a commemorative plaque, winners will walk away with a special Tractor Supply gift pack, a release states.

The students being acknowledged are Abigail Divis of Mesa, Heide Kennedy of Casa Grande, Shelby Prenovost of Surprise, Liz Verschure of San Tan Valley and Rosellen Weaver of Surprise.

“Fairs have a longstanding tradition of bringing people of all ages together to celebrate the local community and the key role that agriculture plays within it,” Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company, said in a prepared statement.

“The ‘Follow Us to the Fair’ Tour seeks to preserve this tradition while adding family fun to the experience. The ‘Great Neighbor’ Essay Contest also lets us recognize the incredible work 4-H and FFA youth are doing in their communities.”

In addition to the ceremony, the traveling exhibit will give fairgoers the opportunity to experience the excitement of “Life Out Here” through a variety of entertainment options, including music, interactive games and ways to win prizes.

Attendees will have the chance to test their abilities on a strength game, have their free photo taken on a bucking bull, race to “feed the animals” in a bean bag toss, take home huge prizes and participate in fun, educational activities.

