Tractor Supply honors San Tan Valley student at Arizona State Fair

Oct 31st, 2018

Liz Verschure of San Tan Valley congratulated by a Tractor Supply employee. (Submitted photo)

Tractor Supply on Oct. 27 recognized San Tan Valley student Liz Verschure for her exceptional community contributions as a winner of its second annual “Great Neighbor” essay contest.

Local winners were honored during a special ceremony at the Tractor Supply booth at the Arizona State Fair. In addition to a commemorative plaque, winners received a Tractor Supply gift pack.

“The ‘Great Neighbor’ essay contest encouraged youth across the country to submit a short essay detailing how a memorable 4-H or FFA experience has influenced their development as a great neighbor in their community. Tractor Supply received hundreds of entries, and Liz was selected as a winner,” according to a release.

The business operates more than 1,700 stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at tractorsupply.com.

