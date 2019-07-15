Traffic-flow changes at Queen Creek High School; meeting July 16 to explain shifts

Starting with the 2019-20 school year, there will be a change to traffic flow at Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.

A video that explains the change is above; it can also be viewed at vimeo.com/347797432.

The parents drop-off and pick-up entrance is changed to the first driveway if heading east on Ocotillo Road. There will be two lanes of traffic, the drop-off/pick-up point and then one lane of traffic to exit. Drivers are to stay in the vehicle to help with the flow of traffic, according to the video.

The traffic-flow map for Queen Creek High School for the 2019-20 school year, from facebook.com/events/469153283881902.

Students will enter the campus as before, but the exit has changed. Visitors are to enter through the middle drive, next to the marquee.

There will be a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Queen Creek High School Library, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, where people can ask questions about the changes. School administrators and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials will be in attendance, according to a release.

Go to facebook.com/events/469153283881902.



The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.