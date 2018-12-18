Trilogy residents donate to Higley Schools children, families

This holiday season, 140 children from families in the Higley Unified School District will receive special surprises thanks to the love and care of Trilogy residents.

It’s the result of a relationship formed years ago between Gilbert’s two school districts — Gilbert and Higley — and the desire of Trilogy residents to give back to the community, according to a press release.

“In September, Higley staff identify families in need so that they may have a special holiday. Families provide a ‘wish list’ for all the children in their homes,” Aaron Harris, HUSD’s director of program compliance and coordinator of this year’s event, said in a prepared statement.

Those wishes are then put onto tags to display on trees at Trilogy. Residents are eager to help out, a release states, choosing tags and making purchases before the holidays.

“All the presents are wrapped and delivered to principals and Higley administration during the December reception. Trilogy residents who participate are so grateful to have the opportunity to help families in need,” Mr. Harris said.

“And we are so thankful to the Trilogy members for giving to our families.”

Robin Crawford, lifestyle director at Trilogy at Power Ranch, thanked everyone for their efforts, a release states.

“This morning when we were putting out all these gifts I thought, ‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year.’ Singing that. Just feeling happy. And I was thinking how wonderful this all is,” she told the Higley and Gilbert school staff at the reception.

“Then I thought of the children who it might not have been the most wonderful day of the year. It might have been a really tragic or horrible day because they would not have something under their tree. That’s a huge thing for a child. So I’m grateful for all of you for being a part of this. And I’m grateful to all of our residents who came and donated all of these gifts.

“The saying is, ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ Today, you are that village.”

