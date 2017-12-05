Trio of fun and helpful events Dec. 7 to help QCUSD families work up, work off and work on

The Queen Creek Unified School District will present three events Thursday, Dec. 7, that are designed to work up a little STEAM, work off a little energy and work on financial assistance.
STEAM activities, holiday bike ride
The first is Night of the Open Door, two back-to-back activities that will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Gateway Polytechnic Academy, 5149 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa.
GPA classrooms will be set up with STEAM presentations and activities. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
This event is designed for families to see how STEAM is incorporated into the classroom everyday, according to a press release.
People with questions about the STEAM events can e-mail Megan Alvarado at malvarado@qcusd.org or Nancy Smith at nsmith3@qcusd.org.
After the open door event, school families are invited to take part in the holiday bike ride/parade starting at 5:30 p.m.
Riders are encouraged to decorate their bikes with any kind of holiday decorations and lights. For safety purposes, they must wear helmets and have lights on their bicycles.
Riders can choose from a 1.2-mile or 3.1-mile ride through the adjoining neighborhoods.
In addition, staff members from The Bike Shop in Queen Creek will be on-site to talk about proper bike care. They will judge the decorated bikes and award prizes, according to an event flier.
Hot cocoa and holiday music will be provided after the ride.
For more information about the STEAM events and bike ride, e-mail Kellee Chancellor at philandkellee@mac.com or Coach Warnock at twarnock@qcusd.org.
Federal student aid application help
The second is College Goal FAFSA Night to help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. It will take place 6-8 p.m. at Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
The night will start in the high school’s library with a presentation on the information students need to know before applying.
Families will then be able to work on their FAFSA with college representatives who will be on campus to help if families run into issues during the application process.
Here is the list of what students and their parents/guardians need to bring to FAFSA night:
•Social Security number
•Federal Student AID ID
•2016 Tax returns, W-2s, records of money earned
•Current bank statements
•Records investments
•Records of untaxed income
For more information, visit collegegoal.az.gov/college-goal-FAFSA.