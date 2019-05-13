U.S. News & World Report names Higley, Williams Field to 2019 Best Schools list

Higley and Williams Field high schools were named to the U.S. News & World Report top schools in Arizona for 2019. (Submitted photo)

Both Higley Unified School District high schools — Higley and Williams Field — are in the top 100 of the 2019 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools list for Arizona.

Each year, U.S. News examines more than 23,000 public high schools in the U.S. and District of Columbia, ranking those based on a number of factors. This marks the fifth year in a row the two Gilbert schools have been named to the list, according to a press release.

The rankings, according to the publication, are based on new methodology and weighs college readiness; college curriculum breadth; math and reading proficiency; math and reading performance; underserved student performance; and graduation rates.

The factors used Advanced Placement classes and test scores, as well as state assessments, in 2016-17 – the year examined – to assign points to schools, a release states.

Higley was ranked No. 32 in Arizona while Williams Field was ranked No. 72 in the state. Both high schools offer more than 30 dual credit and/or AP courses.

Beginning in the 2019-20 school year, both schools will also offer the AP Capstone: AP Seminar course, followed by the AP Capstone: AP Research class in the 2020-21 school year. This will result in student having the opportunity to earn an AP Capstone Diploma.

