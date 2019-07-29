Underground utility easement approved for Gateway Polytechnic Academy

A power-distribution easement has been approved for Gateway Polytechnic Academy, 5149 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa.

The easement for the Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District runs along Signal Butte Road west of Gateway Polytechnic Academy. It is north of Ray Road and is approximately 6 feet deep in the majority of the easement.

It was approved in a consent agenda at the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board’s July 9 meeting.

The power-distribution easement is needed to construct and complete the transmission and distribution of electricity, communication signals and data in and upon, over, under and across, through and along the easement parcel, according to the meeting’s agenda.

The non-exclusive easement allows the district “to construct, install, reconstruct, replace, remove, repair, operate and maintain underground electrical conduits and conductors, pipes, cables, switching equipment, transformers, pad-mounted equipment, enclosures, manholes, vaults, and all other appliances, appurtenances and fixtures — collectively, ‘facilities’ — for the transmission and distribution of electricity, communication signals and data,” the agreement states.

