Valley of the Sun YMCA adds new youth STEM program

The YMCA long has been synonymous with youth development through youth sports, leadership clubs, after school care and camps, but as times change, so do the needs of today’s youth.
To address this, the Valley of the Sun YMCA has developed a new program for Arizona youth to engage in STEM subjects: the YMCA STEM Learning and Engagement Initiative.
Support from the APS Foundation has been integral to the initiative, with a $55,000 grant from the APS Foundation directly funding the STEM programming, according to a press release.
With the objective of helping preschool to high school students develop positive attitudes toward STEM learning and career opportunities, the initiative will build on the steady foundation of YMCA STEM Thursdays at statewide locations to now add Science Action Clubs, STEM Career Fairs and Y Mobile Tech Learning Centers.
“According to the Arizona Center for Afterschool Excellence, children who regularly engage in fun but challenging STEM activities report more positive attitudes toward STEM learning and have a greater propensity to enter STEM-related careers,” Julianne Simendinger, development director at Valley of the Sun YMCA, said in a prepared statement.
“This partnership with the APS Foundation has allowed our programs to blossom and expand to impact more than 400 children a week and 1,000 children through our camps. We are so thankful for their foresight.”
Through games, projects and hands-on activities, Science Action Clubs will use data relating to the natural world to design strategies to protect our planet’s natural resources.
Participants will have the opportunity to connect with scientists, explore nature and analyze data to better understand issues impacting our natural surroundings, a release states.
Trained and certified staff will conduct the 12-week clubs which serve groups of 12-15 youth who meet weekly to complete an activity such as building a satellite.
The Science Action Clubs are just one piece of this growing STEM program. YMCA branches across the state will also conduct STEM Career Fairs each March and September as part of the Arizona Sci-Tech Festival, introducing high school students to educational and career opportunities with a variety of guest speakers.
This includes the Copper Basin Family YMCA, 28300 N. Main St., in Queen Creek.
The new Mobile Tech Learning Centers will feature five different labs (technology, environmental science, engineering/architecture, biology/life sciences, and chemistry) and will rotate among YMCA branches in APS service territory for five-week periods.
“Today’s youth are Arizona’s future workforce, and the Valley of the Sun YMCA is doing a phenomenal job with STEM-literacy programs and creating student interest,” Tina Marie Tentori, executive director of the APS Foundation, said in a prepared statement.
“Any one of these kids could be the next big scientist, environmentalist or teacher who makes a positive impact on important issues facing our state and society.”
Science Action Clubs will launch this month at the Scottsdale and Desert Foothills YMCA branches and will soon expand to eight additional locations. All of the STEM initiatives are incorporated into the YMCA’s early-learning programs, before-and-after-school programs and summer day camps.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.