Vaquero Student Showcase Nov. 1 at CAC Signal Peak Campus

Central Arizona College will hold a Vaquero Student Showcase 3-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Signal Peak Campus, 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge.

The Vaquero Student Showcase is an opportunity for the campus and local communities to learn from CAC students as they share their academic work and talents in an interactive open house environment that will include family friendly activities and diverse entertainment.

During this free event, students share presentations; vocal, musical, and dramatic performances; visual art, classroom demonstrations; program information sessions and much more. Come and experience the T.R.U.E. Learning environment at CAC by visiting with students, faculty and staff.

Highlights of the event will include:

Free resume evaluation with local employers

Escape room sponsored by the Campus Activities Board

Stargazing with astronomy

Arcs and Sparks welding demonstration

Art exhibition and vocal performances

Raffle prizes

CAC will also be giving away a scholarship at the end of the event.

For more information visit centralaz.edu/50.