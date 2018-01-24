Volunteer judges needed for interview competition at Queen Creek HS
(Courtesy of Queen Creek High School)
Volunteers are needed to help judge a mock interview competition for students participating in the Career and Technical Education program at Queen Creek High School.
The event will take place 8-10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at the high school campus, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
Jeffrey Horton, the college and career center specialist at the high school, is looking for judges in the following career areas:
- Agriculture
- Sports medicine
- Carpentry
- Early childhood education
- Fashion
- Engineering
- Graphic Design
- Culinary
- Marketing
- Film and TV
- Technical theater
Judges will receive a guideline to follow from the CTE instructors. After the interviews, they will decide which student they would “hire.”
There will be awards for the students who are chosen as the winners.To volunteer or inquire about the event, e-mail Mr. Horton at jhorton3@qcusd.org.
