Volunteers needed to assist at E4T student workforce preparation event

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce is seeking adult volunteers to help at its Elevate for Tomorrow conference, which will take place Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
About 1,000 high school juniors from the southeast Valley are expected to participate in the daylong event, which helps provide students with skills they need to enter the workforce.
It will bring together representatives from the chamber, the Queen Creek Unified School District, nearby school districts and area businesses as well as college recruiters to teach high school juniors what skills and education they will need to obtain a good job.
Volunteers are needed to help direct students to the individual workshops and speaking events taking place at different areas of the performing arts center.
E4T was developed by the chamber’s education committee to help high school juniors in the Queen Creek area explore their post-graduation options and to learn new skills to help them succeed in the work force.
Having a prepared and educated pool of potential employees can also attract and retain employers, chamber President/CEO Chris Clark said during an earlier interview.
For information on volunteering, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.