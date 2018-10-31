Walk to School Day held at Ellsworth Elementary

Approximately 100 families in the Ellsworth Elementary School community participated in Walk to School Day on Friday, Oct. 5.

“Staff and families walked from three area parks in Pecan Creek South and met at the front of the school prior to the school day beginning,” Ellsworth Elementary Principal Santa Dunker said in a release.

The school is at 38454 N. Carolina Ave. in San Tan Valley.

The Walk to School Day event was organized by Daniel Velazquez, PE teacher, to teach students how to be active, walk safely on sidewalks and use crosswalks properly, according to the release.

