Weekend College cohort to begin in August at Central Arizona College

Now is the time to begin preparing for the new Central Arizona College Weekend College cohort that will begin in August.
Weekend College offers convenient class meeting times on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at CAC’s Corporate Center, 540 N. Camino Mercado, Casa Grande, AZ 85122.
Some prerequisite courses are needed prior to starting year one of the Weekend College cohort. Those interested should take Reading 100 (RDG100), English 100 (ENG100) and Math 118 (MAT118) this spring or summer to be prepared for the fall 2018 semester.
At the completion of the three-year Weekend College program, students will earn an associate of arts degree. A complete listing of the courses required for completion during each year of the program is available at www.centralaz.edu/weekend.
Weekend College is based on a cohort model whereby students support each other as they progress as a group through the same classes. They can enroll in Weekend College during the fall, spring, and summer semesters.
Weekend College programming is designed as a guided pathway that will lead directly into Arizona State University’s Organizational Leadership Bachelor Degree program offered at the Corporate Center. The courses readily transfer to Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and University of Arizona.
Expand your world by attending Weekend College. For additional information, please email weekendcollege@centralaz.edu or call 520-494-6603 (Monday-Thursday) or 520-494-6605 (Friday and Saturday).
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is the executive director of public relations and marketing for Central Arizona College.