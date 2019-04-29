Williams Field High School collects $25K for Make A Wish

Williams Field High School students raised $25,000 for Make A Wish Arizona, granting a wish for a Gilbert student. (Submitted photo)

Students from Williams Field High School rallied to collect more than $25,000 for Make A Wish Arizona to grant a wish to a Gilbert student during the school’s second annual Wish Week.



It is the most amount raised by a school this year and donations are still coming forth, according to a press release.



“I am so proud of our campus, our community and everyone for their focus to give back and take care of others,” Principal Steve Tannenbaum said in a prepared statement. “Our students stepped up to the challenge.”



Two Williams Field students — Halah Berglin and Kemma Goudreau — are on Arizona’s Make-a-Wish Youth Leadership Committee and formed a school committee of student council members that planned a number of fund-raising events, from T-shirt and muffin sales to penny wars and bingo night, as a dodgeball competition and a talent show.



Miss Berglin said the project was a challenge with deadlines and organization that took almost a year, but it was well worth it.



“I knew we were going to be able to grant her wish and then go over, but I didn’t think we were going to make $25,000. My jaw dropped when they told us that,” she said.



“I saw a huge change in how people treat each other and came together. This definitely brought out a lot of good in every student.”



With the money, Make A Wish will fully grant two wishes, a release states, plus put funds toward a third, students learned.



”I could not be prouder of my Student Council kids who worked tirelessly to make these events profitable or the student body, staff, and community for reaching deep in their pockets to make a wish come true. I am truly blessed to be a Black Hawk,” Bev Peden, student council advisor.

