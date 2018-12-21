Williams Field RoboHawks awarded top robotics honor

Williams Field High School’s FTC (FIRST Tech Challenge) Robotics Club, the RoboHawks, won first place at the state qualifying tournament in Tucson in early December.

The team was also awarded the Inspire Award, given to the team that embodies the challenge of the program, according to a release.

In addition, the team received these honors: second place Think Award (removing engineering obstacles through creative thinking), third place Connect Award (connecting the dots between community and diversity of the engineering world) and third place Control Award (mastering robot intelligence).

The team is mentored by engineering teacher Alison Kraus.

